Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Peer-related interpersonal stress can increase risk for suicidal thoughts among adolescents and young adults. However, not all individuals who undergo peer-related interpersonal stressors experience suicidal thoughts. Heightened proinflammatory activity is one factor that may amplify the relation between interpersonal stress and suicidal thinking.



METHODS: This pilot study examined the relation between interpersonal stress and suicidal ideation in real time, as well as whether proinflammatory cytokine (IL-6 and TNF-α) activity across a laboratory social stressor moderated this association in a sample of 42 emerging adults with recent suicidal ideation. Participants completed 28 days of 6×/daily ecological momentary assessment that assessed for suicidal ideation (presence vs. absence, ideation intensity), occurrence of negative peer events, and feelings of exclusion.



RESULTS: There was a trend for within-person increases in feelings of exclusion to be associated with increases in concurrent suicidal ideation intensity. Additionally, within-person increases in negative peer events were associated with increased odds of subsequent suicidal ideation among individuals with very low IL-6 activity. However, this finding is considered preliminary.



CONCLUSION: Interventions targeting perceptions of exclusion and increasing social support may be of benefit. However, findings require replication in larger samples, and thus must be interpreted with caution.

