Citation
Defayette AB, Esposito-Smythers C, Cero I, Kleiman EM, López RJ, Harris KM, Whitmyre ED. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37578098
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Peer-related interpersonal stress can increase risk for suicidal thoughts among adolescents and young adults. However, not all individuals who undergo peer-related interpersonal stressors experience suicidal thoughts. Heightened proinflammatory activity is one factor that may amplify the relation between interpersonal stress and suicidal thinking.
Language: en
Keywords
emerging adults; suicidal ideation; interpersonal stress; proinflammatory activity; proinflammatory cytokines; suicide risk