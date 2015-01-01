Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Interpersonal hopelessness (IH), as outlined in the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, is theorized to include two correlated, distinct constructs: hopelessness about one's thwarted belongingness (IH-TB) and about perceived burdensomeness on others (IH-PB). Few studies have explored IH, and none have explored its temporal stability or prospective prediction of suicidal desire.



METHODS: Undergraduates (N = 43) selectively recruited for past-2-week suicidal ideation completed five ecological momentary assessment surveys per day for 10-days. Intraclass correlations, root mean square of successive differences, and multilevel models were used to examine the data and test relationships among predictor variables.



RESULTS: IH-TB and IH-PB demonstrated greater temporal stability than general hopelessness. IH-TB, IH-PB, and their interaction were significant predictors of suicidal desire concurrently and prospectively. IH-PB was no longer significantly predictive of suicidal desire when adjusting for general hopelessness. Post-hoc models showed that suicidal desire was not predictive of IH-TB, IH-PB, or their interaction suggesting the relationship is not recursive.



CONCLUSION: Results showed that interventions aimed at decreasing one's hopelessness specific to TB and PB may be beneficial for decreasing suicidal desire. Future research should seek to replicate these results in larger and more diverse samples and consider the use of shorter ambulatory assessment intervals.

