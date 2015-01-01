|
Rosario-Williams B, Miranda R. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2023; 47(4): 574-586.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Although reflection has been characterized as a more adaptive subtype of rumination than brooding, evidence suggests that reflection is associated with suicide ideation. The present longitudinal study investigated the mediating role of hopelessness and depressive symptoms and the moderating role of problem solving in explaining why reflection may lead to suicide ideation.
Language: en
Brooding; Problem solving; Reflection; Rumination; Suicide ideation