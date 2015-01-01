SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Olsen N, Lan CW. J. Appl. Arts Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Intellect Publishing)

10.1386/jaah_00138_1

unavailable

Mental health crisis is on the rise for young people, while suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people worldwide. Theatre-based approaches have been used to encourage social connection and emotional support. This scoping review seeks to map the current landscape of theatre-based suicide prevention programmes for young people, explore programme implementations and youth involvement and examine how evidence is shared. Twelve articles detailed theatre-based suicide prevention programmes delivered to youth. Practitioners and researchers have an optimistic view of the positive impact of immersive experiences created by theatre-based approaches for reducing suicide risk. To optimize theatre-based programmes to promote mental well-being among youth, further research is needed to evaluate effectiveness at promoting help-seeking and reducing social stigma related to mental health. Interdisciplinary teams can collaborate on findings, innovate solutions to challenges and share best practices in this field.


Language: en
