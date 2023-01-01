|
Abstract
|
Suicide is an ongoing public health crisis among young people in the United States. Suicide rates in rural areas are often more than double rates in urban locales. Few reviews have examined the contextual place-based social, environmental, or economic factors that contribute to differences in mental health risks for young people. This scoping review aims to map the state of the evidence on socioenvironmental factors driving suicide risks in adolescents with a particular focus on rural America. A literature database search using PRISM guidelines identified 143 research studies meeting inclusion and review criteria. Descriptive and thematic analyses were conducted and presented in a narrative form for the following topics: (a) Adolescent suicide and vulnerable populations, (b) Mental health conditions in the pathway of suicide, (c) Rural versus urban, (d) Social determinants of mental health and access, and (e) Impact of physical environment on adolescent mental health.
