Abstract

Farming is a challenging occupation, not only due to its physical and mental demands but also its sensitivity to environmental, sociocultural, and policy changes. Because of external stressors and often an internal drive to succeed, farmers in rural areas have high rates of prescription drug use, excessive alcohol use, depression, and suicide. Past research has not focused extensively on help-seeking behaviors in the farming community. This study explored perceived barriers to seeking and receiving physical and mental health care in rural farmers. In-depth interviews (30 min-1 hr) were conducted with full-time rural Georgia farmers (n = 15) in 10 counties throughout the state. Thematic analysis identified themes and patterns in transcribed interview recordings. Four main themes were identified that related to barriers to accessing care: (a) cultural norms in the farming community; (b) normative beliefs about health care in the farming community; (c) stigma around mental health in the farming community; and (d) formal health care concerns. Future programs that address cultural norms, normative beliefs, and stigma associated with health care should be coupled with policy changes to increase access to health care in rural areas. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

