Lopez WD, Novak NL, Eidy NH, Shull TL, Stuesse A. J. Rural Ment. Health 2023; 47(1): 59-63.

(Copyright © 2023, National Association for Rural Mental Health, Publisher American Psychological Association)

10.1037/rmh0000223

Abstract

Immigration worksite raids-in which dozens to hundreds of individuals are detained-often target food processing plants or other warehouse-based operations, primary sources of employment for immigrants in rural communities. Drawing on interviews with 77 adults who provided support following six worksite raids, we describe three challenges to identifying resultant mental health impacts: (a) amid poverty and family disappearance, mental health is not the priority; (b) untrained practitioners misidentify signs of declining mental health; and (c) mental health care is linguistically limited, expensive, and inaccessible to working families. We end by discussing how practitioners and advocates can address these challenges. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en

Advocacy; Family; Immigration; Mental Health; Poverty; Rural Environments; Rural Health

