Abstract

Telehealth is a flexible and cost-effective solution for providing psychotherapy services. The present study examines teletherapy outcomes data using two methodological frameworks: a categorical outcome approach, clinically significant change (CSC), and a continuous outcome approach, latent growth mixture modeling (LGMM). Archival data from 424 rural-residing clients were analyzed. Kaplan-Meier survival curves were fitted in two ways of comparison. The level of change was also explored and was modeled at five points as well as six points. A latent growth mixture model was fitted to assess depression severity over time. Clients achieved either CSC or overall improvement on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 after three-seven sessions. Session-to-session results indicated that change took longer (10-11 sessions). Reliable deterioration was infrequently experienced and, thus, difficult to model. The LGMM fit best with three classes, of which two started clinically and varied in their improvement rates. The third class started nonclinically and showed little improvement over time. This study advances the literature regarding outcomes for rural clients by utilizing the frame of treatment-as-usual psychotherapy effectiveness and providing more generalizability to this specific population. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

