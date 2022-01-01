Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has emerged as a common and serious concern in school settings. Up to one in five students report having self-injured and continued NSSI engagement is associated with a multitude of mental health difficulties. Moreover, NSSI uniquely and significantly exacerbates the risk of death by suicide. Despite this, many schools report having limited resources to address NSSI among students, with staff often feeling underequipped when working with students who self-injure. Unfortunately, this may be particularly true for schools in rural regions, which often face other unique challenges (e.g., increased stigma in these communities around the acceptability of help-seeking). This article presents a brief overview of current NSSI knowledge and offers practical recommendations for schools in rural areas to effectively respond to students who self-injure. We hope that by using these guidelines, schools in rural areas will be better positioned to address the needs of students who self-injure, reduce the burden on school staff, and foster greater student well-being. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en