Abstract

Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) children residing in rural areas have previously been shown to be worse off in access and utilization of mental health services than their white counterparts. Positive childhood experiences (PCEs), previously demonstrated to promote mental health, occur in the space of the community or home, with some communities having more provision of PCEs than others. The provision of PCEs has not been examined within rural populations by race/ethnicity. This study examined racial-ethnic differences in PCEs among a sample of rural children to determine whether BIPOC children residing in rural are less likely to experience PCEs than their non-BIPOC rural counterparts. A cross-sectional study was conducted with a sample of 2,681 rural respondents from the 2017-2018 National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH). Sociodemographic information, residence, and positive childhood experience (PCE) responses were analyzed using descriptive statistics and bivariate analyses. Multivariable regression models examined the association between race/ethnicity and PCEs. In unadjusted analyses, there were statistically significant differences by race/ethnicity for five of seven PCEs examined. In adjusted analyses, children of Hispanic ethnicity had significantly lower reports of living in a "safe neighborhood," aOR 0.53; 95% CI [0.31−0.90] compared to other racial and ethnic groups. The quantification of PCEs allows for the development of targeted interventions to improve mental health in rural areas among BIPOC children. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

