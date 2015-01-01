Abstract

This study investigates the relationship between borderline personality disorder syndrome and self-injurious behaviors in high school students, with rumination serving as a mediator. The research design was descriptive and correlational. The target population consisted of all secondary school students in Tehran between the ages of 12 and 19 during the academic year 2021-2022. From September 2021 to January 2022, a sample of 352 adolescents was conveniently drawn from the population. The Borderline Personality Features Scale for Children (BPFS-C), the Self-Harm Inventory (SHI), and the Rumination Response Scale (RRS) were used to investigate the variables. The data was collected using an online survey administered through social media educational forums. Using SPSS 27 and Smart-Pls 3, a path analysis was performed to examine the data. Path analysis revealed that rumination and borderline personality disorder were significant predictors of self-harm. Furthermore, ruminating served as a mediator between borderline personality and self-harm. Therefore, these variables should be evaluated when formulating preventative or intervention treatments for adolescents exhibiting self-injurious behaviors..

Language: en