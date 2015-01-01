Abstract

Failure to wear a helmet and seat belt is one of the most important risk factors for road traffic injuries. According to data from most countries in the world, only one-third of countries classify their enforcement level as "good" for each of the risk factors. This requires the development and ensuring of law enforcement in countries to increase the share and efficiency of helmet and seat belt use. The purpose of this study is to determine the level of efficiency in enforcing helmet and seat belt use laws to reduce road fatality rates at the country level. This level of efficiency is measured based on the enforcement score assigned by the World Health Organization to each of these two factors then the necessary targets are set for each inefficient country to improve the level of traffic safety in it. In this study, in addition to the values of indicators related to the use of helmets and seatbelts, the data of the related fatality rate and the degree of law enforcement were used simultaneously. The data for this model include three levels, which are the percentage of helmet and seat belt use (intervention outputs), the enforcement scores (intermediate outcomes) and the road fatality rates (final outcomes). The intermediate outcomes are qualitative data and the model in this study was based on fuzzy data envelopment analysis (DEA). For this purpose, a multi-objective fuzzy DEA model was used which encompasses two basic submodels: (1) evaluation of final outcomes affected by the intermediate outcome indicators; and (2) evaluation of intermediate outcomes affected by intervention output data. The results show that only Finland and Spain have absolute efficiency. As an underperforming country, Iran ranks 19th in terms of inefficiency score. In order to become an efficient country based on the data of its benchmark countries, it must increase its helmet enforcement by 55.4 percent, and at the same time maintain its seat-belt enforcement law without the need to change. In the case of helmets, this rate should increase to 77.6 percent for motorcycle riders and 382.5 percent for passengers. Seat belts should also be increased by 4.3 percent for front seat occupants and 470 percent for rear seat occupants in vehicles.

