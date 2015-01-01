Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate the mediating role of interpersonal relationships at the workplace (IPR) and emotional coping ability in the relationship between EI and wellness and propose a model. The study was quantitative in nature and a cross-sectional research design was used. The study was conducted in public and private hospitals in Delhi (India). 766 valid responses from registered nurses were considered for the analysis. Information related to the demographic profile, the correlation coefficient of the constructs, direct and indirect effects, and the path coefficient of the structural model was presented in tabular form. Data were analyzed using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS 22) and Smart PLS (M3 Version). Study findings show that the path between EI and wellness was sequentially mediated by Emotional Coping Ability and IPR and the effect was found to be statistically significant. The coefficient of determination (R2) for the model was found to be 44%. Moreover, the predictive relevance (Q2) ranged from 0.138 to 0.253 and the effect size (Cohen's f2) of the research model was found to be 0.143 (excluding EI).The model suggested in the study was able to contribute to the growing literature on EI and wellness. Using PLS-SEM evaluation criteria, the present study was able to propose a model of wellness, which is of great significance for the psychological intervention of nursing professionals in the future

