Gunda YR, Gupta S, Singh LK. International Journal of System Assurance Engineering and Management 2023; 14(3): 817-828.

10.1007/s13198-023-01893-5

Many organisational officials agree that most of the incidents in the field happen due to undesirable human performance (or human error). So, to maintain safety and efficiency at work where human subjects are involved, it is necessary to have in-depth knowledge about human performance analysis and assessment. This article reviewed human performance from its different facets to understand it and find techniques available to help manage it. To review this subject, we have followed a user-friendly, replicable technique. After the intense review, we noticed a need for more adaptable technologies in system safety, where the work can only be accomplished with human involvement. This review helps researchers and has the capability to advance studies both in the engineering psychology and human reliability fields. It also assists the novice in the organisational management team in understanding essential parameters responsible for human performance in order to improve human work safety and efficiency.


Language: en

Assessment measures; Human performance; Human reliability; Performance studies; System safety

