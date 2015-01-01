Abstract

In order to improve the recognition effect of road condition of railway transportation and improve the safety of railway transportation, this paper combines artificial intelligence recognition technology to improve the algorithm, and applies Minkowski distance and dynamic time warping distance to the evaluation of the accuracy of tram track recognition. Moreover, this paper introduces the mean value and variance of the distance between track points as auxiliary evaluation indicators, establishes the evaluation indicators for the accuracy of tram track recognition, and proposes a road condition of railway transportation judgment system based on artificial intelligence recognition technology. In addition, this paper installs a high-definition camera and a visible light sensor on the head of the train to analyze and process the collected smart video and visible light images respectively. Finally, this paper verifies the system of this paper through experimental research. From the experimental research, it can be seen that the system constructed in this paper can effectively improve the effect of road condition of railway transportation recognition.

