Abstract

SafetyLit note: Curious problem: The same article with the same title and abstract appears with two different sets of authors. Both articles list dennisievanhakim@gmail.com as the corresponding author address.



Introduction: Morbidity and mortality due to motorcycle accidents are still becoming a major problem that cannot be solved. A common cause of deaths in motorcycle road accidents is due to head, facial and neck injuries. One of the simple ways to overcome this problem is using a helmet, but the types of helmet that confers the best protection is not specified. This review aimed to evaluate the best type of helmet in reducing mortality and morbidity rate due to head-facial and cervical trauma.



Material and Methods: A Systematic review evaluating the most prominent helm in conferring protection was carried out using PRISMA statement guidelines. Studies search were was conducted using search engine ScienceDirect, ProQuest, and PUBMED database with criterion papers published in English between 2009 to 2019 and comparing full face, partial face, and open face helmet effectivity in conferring protection. Appraisal tools of selected studies using Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) appraisal tools.



Result and Discussion : From the search, 1477 studies were identified and finally obtained 8 studies that fulfill the criterion. Studies are organized according to comparison of a full-face helmet with partial face helmet and full-face helmet with partial face helmet. Studies show that a full-face helmet gives significant protection against head-facial and cervical injury. However, because many of the study criteria are not uniformed, the need for further study with better quality is a must.



CONCLUSION : Full-face helmets reduce head-facial and neck injuries better than other helmets in motorcycle accidents thus reducing the morbidity and mortality rate.



Keywords: head-facial injuries, helmet, motorcycle accidents

