Abstract

The impact of child abuse experiences on the concept of self has been documented, however, using the qualitative method to further understand the subjective experiences of victims' self-concept has not been done. Ten participants aged 19 to 22 reporting a history of child abuse experiences provided subjective feelings of the effects following these experiences in the form of a semi-structured interview. Using interpretative phenomenological analysis (IPA), there were 5 superordinate themes, including self-perceptions, negative perceptions of others/ the world, difficulties in interpersonal relationships, emotional regulation skills and personal characteristics in the present study. The results showed that (1) victims had some negative perceptions of themselves and of others but also had some positive self-perceptions. (2) Victims had some maladaptive characteristics, such as amorality or manipulation, for self-protection and maintaining social harmony; (3) and they easily suppressed their non-anger emotions. (4) They encountered social and intimate relationship difficulties. The subjective feelings of child abuse victims explored many negative perceptions of the self and others and showed the sensitivity of rejection in interpersonal relationships. Some negative personal characteristics and emotional suppression were also found among victims.

