Abstract

On 17 June 2017, Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, called on pro-regime vigilantes to 'fire at will' or to act on their own discretion in putting the state's Islamic teaching into practice without the need to consult either their superiors or the relevant authorities. Our article argues that, since 1979, the policy of 'firing at will' has been the defining feature of the Islamic Republic's model of governance and corresponds to the spirit of its constitution. Inspired by the scholarship on disciplinary policies, this article seeks to contextualize the 'firing at will' policy within the ethno-religious and racial discourse embodied in and warranted by the Islamic Republic's constitution. Finally, by discussing the state's violent treatment of Kurdish kolbers (cross-border laborers), we will show how the Iranian state's internal colonial policies have engendered a state of exception and normalized the daily spectacle of violence in Eastern Kurdistan.

