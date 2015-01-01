|
INTRODUCTION: Children are a vulnerable group that needs to be protected from all acts of crime and violence in accordance with statutory provisions so that their rights are fulfilled, especially during the pandemic. The Covid- 19 pandemic also has an impact on acts of violence against children. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there were many acts of violence against children, as obtained from the Women and Children Protection Unit (PPA) of the Ambon Island and Lease Islands City Police, there was an increase in cases of physical violence against children, namely in 2020 there were 5 cases of reports that entered the PPA Polresta then in 2021 it increased to 10 cases against children in the form of physical violence.
Language: en