Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) is a vital concern that affect mutually both developed and undeveloped countries. In Saudi Arabia the death rate from traffic accidents is approximately 28.8 per 100,000 people. In the year 2018, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia finally set an end to its legal ban on car driving for women, providing the way for millions of new drivers to steer across the country. Conversely, gender has a statistically momentous impact on driving behavior.

AIM: In this study we studied about the principal attitudes and behaviors of female drivers in Capital City Riyadh.

METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study in which we analyzed female's behavior which they are living in Riyadh City using the "Dulla index" instrument to identify whether aggressive driving behavior is expected in females in Riyadh.

RESULTS: Using DDDI, we found that aggressive and dangerous driving behavior is not common among female drivers in Riyadh City. However, aggressive behavior was found three times more among employees when they drive than students, as well as participants with the educational level of (diploma/bachelor), (Singles/Divorced/widows), and those who (employees) were more likely associated with the behaviors of risky driving than their counterpart.

CONCLUSION: This study revealed that the women who reside in Riyadh city are well-educated about the traffic laws, and the rate of aggressive, dangerous driving behavior was uncommon among them. Further studies are required to augment knowledge and condense the hazardous driving behaviors in Saudi Arabia.

