Abstract

Auckland's road safety performance deteriorated significantly with death and serious injury crashes increasing by more than 70% between 2014-2017 compared to the previous five years. A fifth of all pedestrian related crashes in Auckland occurred at existing zebra crossings. In response, the Mass Action Pedestrian Improvement Programme (MAPI) delivered 37 upgrades of existing at grade crossings to raised zebra crossings over 2018/19 financial year and since this time, Auckland Transport have upgraded more than 100 crossings across the network. This paper discusses the research and evaluation that were undertaken to inform the design and implementation of MAPI and to determine safety outcomes and impacts. Key learnings from the programme and the challenge of balancing safety benefits, community acceptance, and the efficient operation of the network, are discussed.

