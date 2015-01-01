Abstract

In previous decades significant gains were made in reducing the number of road traffic related fatalities in Victoria and Australia. However, in absolute terms this reduction started plateauing despite substantial investment in road safety countermeasures. This trend is not well aligned with the goal to achieve zero fatalities by 2050. Through practical traffic management experience, a study tour of nine countries and a literature review, we have gained valuable insights into the changing dynamics of roads. We have identified opportunities to improve road safety by adapting to larger/heavier vehicles, denser traffic, changing travel patterns and evolving demographics. These opportunities include: vehicle-centred crash avoidance in addition to crash consequence mitigation strategies; reduced traffic complexity; reduced cognitive workload; and targeted dynamic information of inclement weather and traffic conditions. Improved road surface friction, braking, tyres and vehicle stability can reduce crashes and their impacts. This article aims at stimulating broader discussions among experts for the development of next-generation road safety strategies.

Language: en