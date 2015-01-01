|
Citation
|
Raja A, Thorne R, Luther R, Tedestedt George C, Blewden J, Mackie E, Li E, Mackie H, Douglas S. J. Road Safety 2023; 34(3).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Australasian College of Road Safety)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Work-related road safety is a government priority. A Safe System analysis of 300 driving for work (DFW) crashes was carried out, along with an exploratory socio-technical analysis of one significant case to better understand the context around DFW crashes. The Safe System analysis showed three distinct crash types: 1) multiple vehicle crashes often involving work vans, utes, and SUVs in side impact crashes; 2) vulnerable road users often involving professional drivers; and 3) single vehicle crashes involving people driving vans or light trucks for work losing control on rural roads with fatigue, non-seat belt use, and speed often implicated. There was a range of unique characteristics of DFW crashes, in particular, injuries to others who were implicated in DFW crashes but not those DFW themselves. Socio-technical systems analyses show promise for understanding the context around DFW crashes, but arrangements for better data access, coordination, and use are needed.
Language: en