Citation
Candappa N, Berecki-Gisolf J, Logan D. J. Road Safety 2023; 34(3).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Australasian College of Road Safety)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Wire rope safety barrier (WRSB) is known to be highly effective in reducing the severity of off-road or off-path crashes, however fatal and serious injury outcomes still occur in a small percentage of WRSB-involved crashes. Yet, there is little research on why some WRSB crashes result in severe injury while the majority of crashes involve minor injury outcomes. This paper includes detailed analysis of off-path crashes involving WRSB to better understand associated factors that contribute to severe injury outcomes. Three datasets were analysed: four years of NSW police-reported crash data (2014-2017); ten years of Victorian police-reported crash data and police narratives (2008-2017); five years of police narratives from the US (2001-2005).
Language: en