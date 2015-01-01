|
Ferguson C, Winn S. J. Road Safety 2023; 34(3).
(Copyright © 2023, Australasian College of Road Safety)
This research was conducted as a result of the authors becoming aware of the Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) submission to the National Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030. The ACRS submission outlined six key elements, one of which suggested that the National Road Safety Strategy should include 'Publication in easily consumable form, for the public, of infrastructure safety star ratings for all road users' (ACRS, 2021, p.61). This prompted the researchers to consider the road safety information provided to the general public about driving behaviour. Forty excerpts from online data from one Australian State's road safety website were assessed for readability using an online tool. Fifteen additional excerpts from another three States were assessed to ensure consistency across Australia.
