Abstract

This study was attempted to identify the difference between psychological support and necessity according to the perception of disaster by examining disaster awareness, disaster psychological support and necessity for nursing students, and to secure basic data for disaster nursing and disaster psychological support. The subjects of this study were 127 subjects who were conveniently sampled from nursing students at one university, and the collected data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and t-test. 56% of the subjects experienced disasters and earthquakes (59.2%) were the most experienced. Disaster awareness and psychological support awareness and necessity were 3.99±0.65 points, 2.59±1.05 points, and 4.02±0.88 points, respectively. As a result of this study, it was confirmed that the higher the awareness of disaster, the higher the need for disaster psychological support, and the higher the awareness of disaster psychological support, the higher the need for disaster psychological support. it is necessary to be.

Language: ko