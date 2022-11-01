Abstract

This study was examined research trends in Korea on school safety education through a systematic literature review method to analyze the tasks and development directions of school safety education. The related literature search was conducted utilizing database from January 1, 2010 to February 1, 2021. By combining school safety-related terms, the final 81 documents were selected through systematic review process of PRISMA. The results showed that the predominant research type on school safety education was the qualitative research (41%). Next research type was quantitative research (33%). It is need to activate quantitative research since it can objectively explain the necessity and direction of school safety education. The research on school safety education has increased rapidly after the Sewol ferry accident. After showing the most activation at 23% in 2017, the research on school safety education declined gradually. The research on school safety education are sensitively linked to social issues such as society's interest in safety and the needs of members of society. It is need to support research reflecting teachers' opinions since there are few studies in which teachers participated.

Language: ko