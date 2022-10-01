Abstract

Burn is one of the serious injuries for all age groups however the younger the age is, the seriousness of the damage is larger. Children are vulnerable to burn injuries however the current Korean fire prevention content and education curriculum for children do not have specific burn prevention content. This paper is to examine the Learn Not To Burn (LNTB) program at the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) in the United States and aims to extract implications towards the burn prevention program for children in Korea. In order to do so, we investigated the LNTB contents, compositions from LNTB textbooks, and LNTB teaching materials. Further, the development and operational process to maintain the LNTB content and the rollout process are also investigated. We also investigated the burn-related content and curriculum of the fire prevention from an elementary school in Korea. We extracted the implications from the LNTB program and described the need for burn prevention education for young children in Korea. Finally, we made suggestions for creating the LNTB program in Korea by collaborating with stakeholders for young children.

Language: ko