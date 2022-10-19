Abstract

DISCUSSION and reference to children's vulnerability to disasters has only recently begun. Therefore, studies on children's vulnerability to disasters are still lacking. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to investigate the factors of children's vulnerability in the event of a disaster from the point of view of social welfare, and to analyze the relative importance of children's vulnerability to disasters for experts. Through this, it is hoped that children's vulnerability to disasters will be reflected in future disaster policy making. The analysis results are as follows. Looking at the opinions of experts, in terms of the vulnerability of children to disasters in the event of a disaster, psychological and safety vulnerabilities were recognized as the most important. Second, experts recognized that physical vulnerability was important. Finally, experts recognized developmental vulnerability as important. In particular, considering the complex weight, disaster welfare experts recognized the most important vulnerability among children's vulnerability in the event of a disaster, including dependence on their parents.

Language: ko