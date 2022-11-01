Abstract

PURPOSE: The purposes of this study was to develop the suicide prevention policy and solutions base on the statistics from the Busan Metropolitan injury surveillance system.



METHODS: The Annual Statistics on Causes of Deaths from Statistics Korea, Statistics on Unnatural Deaths from the National Police Agency and the National Safety Index of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety were used for analysis. The collected data were statistically analyzed with frequencies and percentages with IBM's SPSS Window 27.0 program.



RESULTS: The high risk factors of suicide were identified as middle age men, elderly people, people with physical or mental health problem and unemployed person. The most common place of suicide was in the home by hanging oneself.



CONCLUSION: Suicide is a comprehensive result of social, economic, psychological, and physical factors. It is necessary to use an injury surveillance system to scientifically analyze suicides with evidence or data. The matrix identified the why, when, who, and where related to suicide, and it was possible to identify intervention measures to solutions. This study will be provide an guideline of a data-based suicide prevention approach.

Language: ko