Abstract

Recently, Living Labs that are environments for involving users in innovation and development have been introduced and operated in various fields. This study conducted a case analysis of Police Lab and Firefighting Living Lab, representative Living Labs of disaster safety sector. This study examined the stages of Living Labs, such as preparation and exploration of alternatives, implementation, co-creation, evaluation, and dissemination of achievements, establishing an analytic framework centered on the major issues of each stage, including vision, conditions, participants, governors, experiments, management of performance, and sustainability. Thus, this study compared and analyzed Police Lab and Firefighting Living Lab and derived their characteristics and problems to find implications and improvement plans. According to the results of this study, several factors need to be actively considered for the effective operation of Living Labs in the future, including clarifying the roles of participants, enhancing participants' understanding of the Living Labs, reinforcing the role and function of mediators to mediate conflicts between participants such as users and researchers, improving performance indicators and gender management system, and building and operating the Living Lab platform.

Language: ko