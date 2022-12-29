Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to compare and confirm the differences in physical, psychological, and social state according to the abuse experience of the elderly living in the community.



METHODS: The research design was a descriptive survey using convenience sampling. Data was collected using self-report questionnaire of 151 elderly people in D city, K province. Collected data were analyzed using independent t-test, one-way ANOVA, and Pearson's correlation.



RESULTS: Total mean scores of abuse experience was 2.05. The abuse and non-abuse group showed difference in social state. In the abuse group, the degree of abuse showed an inverse correlation with social status, the degree of physical activity showed a correlation with mental status and social status, and mental status showed a correlation with social status. In the non-abused group, the physical state showed a positive correlation with the social state.



CONCLUSION: The problem of elder abuse is emerging as a social problem, not a problem of individuals and families, and research on the impact of elder abuse damage on health is an important part to be addressed.

Language: ko