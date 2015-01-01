Abstract

This methodological study verified the validity and reliability of the Conor-Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC), which is used worldwide, for police officers. Data were collected from November 2021 to February 2022 through the Google survey platform from police officers who agreed to follow-up surveys online after participating in the job training course at the Police Human Resources Development Institute. After randomly assigning the collected data to two groups, exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses (EFA, CFA, respectively) were conducted using SPSS Statistics 25.0 and AMOS 25.0 programs. EFA revealed two factors of "hardiness against adversity" and "acceptance of adversity and a supportive relationship". In addition, the two-factor and 12-item structures derived through CFA were appropriate, ensuring the validity and reliability of internal consistency. This study confirmed that the CD-RISC is a valid instrument for measuring the resilience of police officers. The short version of the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale will help measure the effectiveness of mental health promotion intervention.

Language: ko