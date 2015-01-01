Abstract

Risk perception is the starting point of crisis management. It is a research finding in the academic community that there are differences between objective risk assessments and subjective risk perception. Through an analysis of the objective risk perception of the local safety index and the subjective risk perception of the safety sensitivity, no correlation was found between the two, and the difference in risk perception was verified through statistical analysis. The greater the difference, the more various problems such as dissatisfaction with policy effectiveness, distrust, political risk, and safety indifference can occur. To overcome this, measures have been proposed, such as establishing an information system that provides risk information promptly and accurately, improving the survey methods of the local safety index and safety feeling that stakeholders related to crisis management can empathize with, activating risk communication, and building a risk governance system. In crisis situations, policy authorities need to accurately perceive the risks that the general public feels and take active actions to alleviate them. The general public also needs to make efforts to enhance their awareness and preparedness for risks to contribute to building a safe society.

Language: ko