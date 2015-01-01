Abstract

This study developed regional vulnerability assessment model of heat wave considering heat wave disaster vulnerable groups. As indicators of the vulnerability assessment model, climate exposure, sensitivity, adaptive capacity indicators were considered. As detailed indicators in sensitive, the heat wave disaster vulnerable groups were considered (Model A). In addition, the model considering general disaster vulnerable groups (Model B) as indicators in sensitive were analyzed. AHP survey was conducted to measure the relative importance and ranking of the heat wave vulnerability assessment indicators.



RESULTS showed that the farmer and obesity were recognized as highly vulnerable among sensitive indicators in Model A and female, multicultural family, and foreigner were recognized as highly vulnerable in Model B based on AHP analysis. By comparing the relationship between the damage from heat wave and the results of the vulnerability assessment, Model A showed high explanatory power in case of heat wave deaths while Model B showed high explanatory power in case of heat wave victims.

Language: ko