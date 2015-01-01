|
Citation
|
Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis, Na YJ, Won JH. J. Saf. Crisis Manag. 2023; 13(2): 1-8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Crisis and Emergency Management: Thory and Praxis)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study developed regional vulnerability assessment model of heat wave considering heat wave disaster vulnerable groups. As indicators of the vulnerability assessment model, climate exposure, sensitivity, adaptive capacity indicators were considered. As detailed indicators in sensitive, the heat wave disaster vulnerable groups were considered (Model A). In addition, the model considering general disaster vulnerable groups (Model B) as indicators in sensitive were analyzed. AHP survey was conducted to measure the relative importance and ranking of the heat wave vulnerability assessment indicators.
Language: ko