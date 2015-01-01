Abstract

This study was to analyze research trends in the field of business administration by applying text mining techniques. In particular, the 2008 global financial crisis caused many management difficulties for companies. It was intended to consider how these events were reflected in research trends. This study performed 'frequency analysis', 'TF-IDF analysis', and 'topic analysis' among the text mining techniques. First, before and after the global crisis, "management" and "leadership" were ranked top tier. Also 'leadership' and 'management' belonged to the top tier in the total period. Second, the most noticeable word was 'safety' before 2008. And 'integration' is the top priority after 2008. Thus, it was found that the business administration field dealt with 'integration' and 'decision making' meaningfully after 2008. Third, we found a paper that corresponds to the gamma value by topics. Key words explain these papers well. In this way, the meaning of extracted words was analyzed by applying text mining techniques, and research trends in the field of business administration were examined through this. In addition, words that appear important and words with special meanings were analyzed by comparing around 2008.

Language: ko