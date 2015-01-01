Abstract

The local festival is regarded as one of the important factors which may have economic, commercial, environmental, socio-cultural, psychological, and political effects on residents and also have effects on their social resilience and social capital strength. The purpose of this study is to analyze 'what effect do participants' perceptions have on the safety management provided to the festival?'. The findings show that the safety management perceived by participants who participated in the BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN, a concert for attracting the Busan World Fair 2030 has a statistically significant effect on the sustainability of the festival, while the provision of safety information harms it, indicating that the higher the demand for providing information, the higher the need and the expectation for the safety management service. It would be necessary to specifically make safety management plans at the planning stage, to successfully attract local festivals, to implement transparent safety management policies and provide information in advance, to encourage the acceptance of such policies, and by increasing participants' reliability for safety.

Language: ko