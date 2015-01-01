Abstract

This study aims to find the difficulties and problems faced by government crisis & emergency management in the era of we media and suggest some corresponding countermeasures. In the era of We Media, there are problems in the government crisis & emergency management: the government has not fully integrated social resources and has not yet diversified crisis & emergency management; the importance of crisis prevention and monitoring by using We Media is not high and emergency plans are lacking; not paying attention to the application of we media in crisis prevention and monitoring lack of contingency plans; the government is not transparent about the crisis information. We make the following suggestions: building a government We Media platform to integrate resources; publicizing relevant legal knowledge through We Media; increasing the application of We Media in the crisis prevention stage; mobilizing the power of We Media to release early warning information; increasing the openness of government information.

Language: ko