Abstract

This study examines the differences in the perceptions, attitudes, and intentions of consumers according to "eco-friendly" labels on products and explores the relationship factors in the current situation where "eco-friendly" has emerged as a topic in society. The findings were summarized as follows: The study analyzed the effects of product perceptions and attitudes on their purchase, recommendation, and behavioral intentions and found that product performance and preference had significant effects on their purchase and recommendation intentions. When there was an eco-friendly mark on products, it had impacts on the intentions of consumers to check usage amounts and their behavioral intentions regarding these amounts. These findings offer data to support the argument that an eco-friendly mark can bring clear differences to the product perceptions and attitudes of consumers and may serve as materials to figure out their propensity to consume in an eco-friendly manner.

Language: ko