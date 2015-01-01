Abstract

In 2020, student disclosure of sexual harm through the website "Everyone's Invited" reignited discussions of sexual harm in schools with many calling for "zero tolerance" approaches to sexual harm. This article considers the impact of zero tolerance policies drawing upon school policies and practices, coupled with students experiences. The article draws upon findings from a mixed-methods study conducted from 2018-2020 within four local authority areas in England: focus groups with staff and students, surveys with students and parents, case review, observations, and school self-assessments. Analysis evidenced that where schools drew on punitive and sanctions-based approaches these impacted student disclosure, limited staff decision making, and were not seen to be effective by students. Rather than zero tolerance policies, the findings evidence the need to: tackle environments where sexual harm is tolerated; consider systemic barriers to disclosure, and expand what justice means for responses to sexual harm in schools.

Language: en