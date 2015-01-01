|
Citation
|
Hurley KJ, Morganson VJ. J. Sex. Aggress. 2023; 29(2): 243-255.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As COVID-19 spread and organisations shut down, many workers continued working through adverse conditions. This study appropriates Stockholm syndrome to highlight privilege and power differentials between essential and non-essential workers during the pandemic. One hundred and twelve U.S. workers (Mage = 35.91, 50.9% female, 49% essential workers, Mhours worked per week = 48.11) completed an online survey during the height of national lockdowns (April to June of 2020).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; essential workers; Sexual harassment; Stockholm syndrome