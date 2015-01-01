Abstract

BACKGROUND: Up to 50 percent of pregnancies in the United States are unintended with the highest rates occurring among women between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. Only 52 percent of sexually active college students used a method of contraception during their most recent sexual intercourse with male condoms and female birth control pills being the most common methods. Both methods however are used inconsistently and incorrectly. These challenges create a need for alternative methods of contraception. Male-directed contraception (MDC) is seen as a potential solution to this challenge.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to assess college students' attitudes towards various developmental methods of MDC including male birth control pills, transdermal gels, injections, and implants.



METHODS: Data were collected from college students at one Midwestern University.



RESULTS: Females had higher attitudes towards each method of MDC compared to males. Identifying as female, agnostic, Jewish, and being single but in a monogamous relationship were associated with more positive attitudes towards various MDC methods. Being on a government healthcare policy and race were associated with more negative attitudes towards MDC. The number of sexual partners and condom use were not significant predictors of attitudes towards MDC.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis provides additional evidence to the growing literature of attitudes towards and acceptability of MDC. Despite this evidence, research remains inconsistent. These inconsistences provide researchers with opportunities to continue our understanding of factors associated with attitudes towards and acceptability of MDC methods in college students and other populations.

