Abstract

Road transport safety policies have emphasized road infrastructure safety design and engineering as a core function. However, in developing countries like Vietnam, this approach has been slower to adopt, resulting in substandard roads. In-depth studies of accident locations indicate that road environment factors contribute significantly to road accidents in Vietnam and road design features are associated with specific accident types and hazards. Proactive and reactive approaches, such as road safety audit, inspection, assessment, and treatment of hazardous locations, are necessary to ensure that the road and its environment are safe. This paper provides an overview of road safety in Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh in particular, including its factors and characteristics, as well as road infrastructure safety improvements. The iRap tool for road safety inspection and assessment is highlighted as a potential method for systematically analyzing road infrastructure deficiencies and providing targeted countermeasures to improve road safety under mixed traffic conditions.

