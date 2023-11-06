Abstract

Motorcycle dependent cities have specific characteristics in terms of urban accessibility. A rapid increase in the number of motorcycles and other private motorized modes make transport problems more serious and cause severe capacity problems for the infrastructure systems in these cities. Therefore, it is necessary to optimize the development of different modes to meet travel demand and to ensure accessibility in all urban areas. This paper aims to explore accessibility conditions in Ho Chi Minh City, a typical motorcycle dependent city in Vietnam. Understanding of accessibility could be the key element for urban planning in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and motorcycle dependent cities in general. Then, management measures for motorcycles and competitive modes will be proposed to improve the accessibility conditions and thus support sustainable urban transport development for motorcycle dependent cities.

Language: en