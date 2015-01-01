Abstract

Intelligent traffic control at nonsignalized intersections under a connected and automated vehicle (CAV) environment can reduce traffic congestion, vehicle emissions [e.g., carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NO)], but it is still not safe enough for an unpredictable emergency. For example, an accidental stop or slow down of a vehicle in the conflict area will cause secondary accidents of vehicles from other directions because they do not have enough distance to brake. Such risks have not been given sufficient attention in the literature. This paper proposed a safety guarantee mechanism of intersection control to avoid secondary accidents by adding a safe buffer area outside the conflict area of the intersection. To improve the traffic efficiency of intersections and reduce vehicle emissions under the mechanism, we proposed a heuristic vehicle trajectory planning control strategy based on vehicle kinematics. Three planning principles are applied to generate the microscopic trajectory for each vehicle: (1) the vehicle first decelerates and then accelerates before passing the intersection; (2) try not to change the running state of the vehicle; and (3) the vehicles do not collide with each other. Finally, to further improve efficiency, we proposed the concept of a dynamic safety area, which reduces the delay by self-adjusting the safety area to each vehicle's trajectory. The paper selected three simulation scenarios of road intersections to validate our methodology. The simulation results show that the proposed control method with the safe buffer significantly reduces average vehicle delay and emissions compared to traditional signal control systems. Compared with the fixed buffer, in the dynamic safe buffer scenario, the average vehicle delay can be reduced by 66.94%, the throughput is increased by 18.75%, and CO2 emissions are reduced by 9.9%. The dynamic safe buffer can not only relax the safety concern of a nonsignalized intersection, which is not well addressed in the literature, but also has much better performance than the traditional intersection.

Language: en