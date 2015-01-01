SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang Z, Shi Y, Tong W, Gu Z, Cheng Q. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2023; 149(8): e04023075.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Civil Engineers)

10.1061/JTEPBS.TEENG-7836

The focus of car-following models is to analyze the microscopic characteristics of traffic flows, with particular attention given to the interaction between adjacent vehicles. This paper presents a systematic review of existing studies on car-following models, with an emphasis on the behavior of both human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). We classify car-following models based on their applicable background and structure. By considering driving behavior and specific model parameters, we identify the advantages and limitations of each microscopic simulation model in terms of accuracy and continuity. We also discuss model calibration methods, stability analysis, and the impact of complex traffic environments on the car-following process. Finally, we present detailed discussions of each model's features and provide recommendations based on reviewed works and development trends for future research, including mixed traffic flow composed of AVs and HDVs.


Autonomous vehicles (AVs); Calibration; Car-following model; Complex environment; Human-driven vehicles (HDVs); Stability analysis

