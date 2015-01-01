Abstract

The US 33 Nelsonville Bypass project involved construction of a new four-lane divided highway through the Wayne National Forest in southeastern Ohio, an area high in species diversity and home to several threatened and endangered species. The project included three wildlife underpass structures to promote habitat connectivity, 16 jump out structures to allow wildlife to exit the highway right-of-way (ROW), and 2.44-m (8-feet) tall exclusion fencing along the ROW boundary to discourage entry. This paper reports the results of a comprehensive research study undertaken to determine if these features were effective at reducing collisions between vehicles and wildlife (specifically, white-tailed deer). A multi-season camera-based monitoring plan was deployed to track the movement of animals within and around the highway ROW. The results of the analysis showed that the crossing structures were heavily used and that the tall fencing was effective at excluding deer from the highway area. Approximately 43% of deer that approached the jump out structures used them to successfully exit the ROW. Analysis of traffic crash data from six years after the opening of the highway suggests that the prevalence of deer crashes on the highway is lower than other highways in the region, indicating that the mitigation features appear to be successful at reducing such collisions. Considering the additional costs of constructing the mitigation features and the economic benefits of the associated deer crash reductions, the incremental cost-benefit ratio of the complete installation is estimated to be 1.65, indicating a net positive benefit realized by the mitigation plan. The results of this study suggest that wildlife mitigation structures can be effective in supporting highway development in wildlife-sensitive areas, particularly if the placement of the structures relates to existing wildlife patterns and the features are maintained post-construction.

