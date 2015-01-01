Abstract

Low Speed Vehicle (LSV)/Golf Cart (GC) communities are those modern residential areas that fully or partially allow LSVs/GCs to travel within the community. Whereas LSV/GC communities are increasing rapidly, the safety impacts of LSV/GC on the community have rarely been investigated. Also, no national uniform manuals are available for guiding the proper design of signs, pavement markings, and signals in the community. In this study, five years (2016-2020) of fatal crash data that involved LSV/GC were extracted from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) database to: (1) provide an overview of LSV/GC fatal crashes in the United States, (2) discuss characteristics of LSV/GC fatal crashes, and (3) delineate significant contributing factors. A case study in a large LSV/GC community in Florida was conducted to identify current issues and recommend improvements on: (1) driving behavior of LSV/GC drivers, (2) LSV/GC-related traffic control devices, and (3) LSV/GC community planning. The findings can help national and state agencies make proactive decisions to enhance traffic safety and livability for LSV/GC communities.

Language: en