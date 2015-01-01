Abstract

Parking problems in garages are rising with the expansion of garage scale, which makes the parking process more challenging for drivers. Driving the wrong way in parking lots is a regular occurrence, and it may cause harmful phenomena such as vehicle scratches, road congestion, and extra carbon emissions. Drivers' wrong-way driving (WWD) behavior in parking lots needs to be studied to improve parking efficiency and safety. In this regard, a subjective questionnaire was designed, including the WWD scale, attitude scale, risk perception scale, legal knowledge scale, existing type-A behavior pattern (TABP) scale, and driver skills scale, and 292 valid samples were obtained for analysis. The reliability and validity of the scales were verified, and a structural equation model (SEM) was established to analyze the effects of TABP, attitude, risk perception, driver skills, and legal knowledge on WWD. The results indicated that the correlative relation between TABP and safety motivation is weak, but TABP affects drivers' attitudes and risk perception (they may affect WWD), and attitudes towards WWD and breaking the rules both affect drivers' WWD behavior. Drivers' driving skill and legal knowledge have no relationship with WWD in parking lots. These findings provide a theoretical basis for optimizing facilities and formulating policies for garages.

