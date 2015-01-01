Abstract

Road users' safety at railroad grade crossings (RRGCs) is one of the most demanding concerns, because the majority of RRGC accidents are fatal in nature. These accidents are mainly caused by collisions between road users and trains, principally due to road users' violation. In general, road users commit violations either individually or in groups. Moreover, they have a pattern of committing violations regularly or only on occasion, and a fraction of them may be nonviolators. The current study attempts to figure out the factors that are linked to such behavior, as well as the probable causes of violation. In this context, a comprehensive survey was undertaken at 21 RRGCs throughout nine Indian states, yielding a total of 7,208 responses. Descriptive statistical analysis was carried out using this database, and separate ordered probit models for individual and group violations were developed. The findings demonstrated that a number of socioeconomic factors, trip-related factors, and behavioral factors significantly impact the violations (individual and group) at RRGCs. On the other hand, gender, education level, and trip type were found to be insignificant factors for group violations. Engagement in secondary activities followed by crossing speed tendency projects a strong correlation with violations among all the factors. The reason for such risk-taking behavior is revealed to be excessive waiting time, followed by habit, social impact, inadequate knowledge, and attitude. These findings are useful for planners and policymakers in determining viable interventions to enhance safety at RRGCs, particularly in developing nations like India.

Language: en